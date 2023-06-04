Vulfmon and Antwaun Stanley do minimal funk gospel

Vulfmon, which seems to be the name for the non-Vulfpeck projects of Jack Stratton, has released a new recording featuring the fantastic, amazing vocalist and frequent Vulfpeck collaborator Antwaun Stanley: "The Lord Will Make a Way," a song written by 20th century gospel musician Thomas Dorsey.

Stratton says: "For years I've wanted do something minimal w Antwaun. Linn drum, bass, Rhodes. That's it. Dig it!"

Except another frequent Vulfpeck collaborator, Joey Dosik, provides a sax solo.

But what's up with the tiny mic?