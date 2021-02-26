An excellent heads up that something is afoot at the Circle G.
"Ok Google turnoff corporate propaganda mode"
Google workers announce union
Google workers plan to unionize with the Communications Workers of America (CWA), announcing Monday the creation of the Alphabet Workers Union. The Alphabet Workers Union, however, will be the first open to all employees of Alphabet, regardless of their role or classification. "This is historic—the first union at a major tech company by and for… READ THE REST
Blob Opera, a delightful machine learning and music experiment
David Li created the Blob Opera, a wonderful creative experiment at the intersection of machine learning, music, and digital art. From the project description at Google Arts & Culture, hosts of the project: This experiment pays tribute to and explores the original musical instrument: the voice. We developed a machine learning model trained on the… READ THE REST
Google's Year In Search 2020
Google Trends has released the top search terms for 2020, and made this video to illustrate the overarching topics of what people searched for. It's a short but good look at the year, centered around the word "why," but then you see the actual lists of top searches in the US, and here are the… READ THE REST
