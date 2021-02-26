The mathematical and engineering complexity of this project made my head hurt, but the results are pretty amazing. Shane of Stuff Made Here managed to design and build a robotic pool cue that can calculate and execute shots. The system even allows Shane to play against opponents over the internet. He holds the robo-cue for himself and the other player and the opponent can trigger the shot via software.
Image: YouTube
Robotic pool cue makes the shot for you
