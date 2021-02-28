Mechanical engineering is just as tough as you think. But with this training, it's not impossible.

Engineers create. But when you get down into the specifics of creating something like an electrical generator or an internal combustion engine, that requires a level of skill and understanding for mechanics, voltage, and other scientific properties that stretches even beyond the range of most learned pros.

Mechanical engineering isn't for everybody, but for students and practitioners with the drive to see it through, they're likely to be handsomely rewarded with a nearly six-figure annual income.

Whether you want to get to work as a mechanical engineer or just find yourself constantly fascinated by how machines actually work, the training in The Complete Mechanical Engineer and Design Certification Bundle can serve as your gateway into this complex field.

This collection features five courses including over 17 hours of training covering everything from mechanical design and product development to material selection, manufacturing, and more.

Basic Concepts of Mechanics of Materials for Machine Design is a jumping-on point to this field, including the basics of machine design so you can then fashion standard elements in both structures and machines.

As one of the fundamental forms of metal, students need to understand sheet metal. So the Sheet Metal Design: Basics of Design Principles and Guidelines course covers it, leading to 4 design projects for creating simple sheet metal brackets using Auto Desk Fusion 360. With this industry leading software package, you'll know how to bring together design, engineering, electronics, and manufacturing elements into a single software package.

In Manufacturing Process Selection and Design for Manufacturing, students learn how to create something for production, including how to reduce cost and improve manufacturing ease. With Basics of Material Selection for Mechanical Design Engineers, learners go deep into the basics of material properties used in mechanical design so they'll always know their ductility, hardness, toughness, strength, fatigue and more.

The final course, Mechanical Design and Product Development Process, puts all the pieces together, explaining how a mechanical product moves from idea to item ready for production.

