Country great, Roy Clark, shredding on guitar for two minutes

Please enjoy this live performance of Grand Ole' Opry/Hee Haw regular, Roy Clark, blazing his way through the 12th Street Rag.
Bonus track:
[H/t Patton Oswalt]
Image: Screengrab
Prince Midnight used his uncle's remains to make a guitar. Shred on Uncle Filip! Youtube: The skeleton belonged to my beloved Uncle Filip who passed in the 90's, through a series of events his remains were repatriated to the US from Greece and ended up in my possession. He was a metal head and guitar… READ THE REST
In 2019, guitarist Rob Scallon enlisted the Sweetwater music gear company to help him create the official world's largest guitar pedal board…and then play a song on it. This 70-foot-long beast consists of 319 pedals spread across 34 individual pedal boards linked together with 500+ feet of cabling, and required 8 people to handle its… READ THE REST
A gentleman brandishing a guitar and a colorful blouse, who could easily sub-in for any member of Spinal Tap, falls back in his chair and crashes into a piano at the same moment Phil Collins beats the drums in the best part of the song "In The Air Tonight". The syncing of his thumping is… READ THE REST
