Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue is in a who-is-the-bigger-kook contest with Mike "MyPillow" Lindell. Unanue spoke at CPAC and said, "It's just an honor to be here. But my biggest honor today is gonna be that — I think we're gonna be on the same stage — as, in my opinion, the real, the legitimate, and the still-actual president of the United States, Donald J. Trump."
Goya Foods CEO thinks Trump is the "still-actual president of the United States"
