Racist maskless woman causes pilot to intervene, gets kicked off "because I'm white"

A racist Karen freaks out on a plane, apparently because people are telling her to wear her mask. She screams she is wearing it, although wearing it as a choker around your neck doesn't count. The commotion causes the pilot to come out and talk to her, and finally she is kicked off the plane.

"Nobody on this airplane is wearing a mask!" she yells, pointing to a mask-wearing crowd.

"Why are you kicking me off the plane!? Because I'm white?" As she is marching off the plane, she screams, "Fuck you, Black people. I hate you."

The passengers applaud as the angry woman exits the plane.