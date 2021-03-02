This ultra-light headlamp has a 210-degree arc of light and 32 hours of battery

Bright, hands-free light isn't easy to come by. Headlamps unnaturally focus their beams in what seems like a laser pointer, and they typically don't produce enough light. And who wants to strap a big battery pack to their head?

The Liteband Activ 520 Wide-Beam LED Headlamp lives by a simple motto: see everything, feel nothing. As the most powerful member Liteband's family of outdoor-capable, ultra-resourceful headlamps, it's fully dedicated to that goal.

You can't go wrong with sheer, raw power, so the Activ 520 brings the thunder. It packs all the wattage of the Activ 400 — its high-powered sibling — but bumps the lumens up by 30 percent. The Activ 520 puts that extra power to good use, sporting the only 210° wide-angle LED headlamp on the market. With all 20 of its internal LEDs fired up, the Activ 520 creates such a wide area of illumination that you don't even have to turn your head to cast light across your field of view.

Users also have full control over the scope of this headlamp's brilliance, ranging through low, medium, and high settings as well as a pulsing configuration and a blazing red light to truly grab everyone's attention.

The Activ 520's low profile design and balanced weight of under 5 oz. make it so that you barely even feel like you're wearing it. The lightweight unit is attached to a soft, flexible headband that doesn't bounce or irritate, and it can even easily fits on hardhats or other headgear. It runs off off a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that can keep your headlamp bathing light for up to 32 straight hours, and the battery pack doesn't feel like you're dragging an anchor either.

Backed with an encouraging 4.4 out of 5 star rating from over 300 Amazon reviews, you can take $8 off your Liteband Activ 520 LED Headlamp when you enter the code LITEBAND8 at checkout. That lowers your price from $49.99 down to just $41.99.

Prices subject to change.