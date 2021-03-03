William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy in 1985 Western Airlines ad

Kevin Reome

Kirk and Spock in Hawaiian shirts flying coach on an airline that would not exist only 2 years later is not what Trekkies long to see, but here it is. Fifth grade volcano science project included. Actually, the steaming volcano on the service cart in the commercial is not just a prop, it's their signature Volcano Punch, something you could order aboard a Western Airlines flight.