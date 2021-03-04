Take a tour of Los Angeles' tiny home village

Los Angeles problem with housing is monumental. This village of tiny homes looks like a promising model.

House Beautiful:

A colorful village of 40 tiny homes opened up in Los Angeles earlier this month. While each 64-foot square unit can only hold one to two people, the project as a whole is a huge step forward when it comes to solving one of the city's biggest crises: homelessness.

The Chandler Boulevard Bridge Home Village, as it is officially named, was designed and built in just 13 weeks by Lehrer Architects and the city's Bureau of Engineering, according to a press release. Located in North Hollywood, it is Los Angeles's latest effort in providing shelter to its homeless population. It is managed by the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission and is currently filled to capacity since its February 2 opening.

Each tiny home has two beds, heat, air-conditioning, windows, a small desk, electrical outlets, and a front door. There are also larger modular units on-site where residents can find collective dining and gathering spaces, pet play areas, showers, restrooms, laundry services, and storage options. Case management, housing navigation, mental health, and job training and placement services will be provided, too.