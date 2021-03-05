Get up to 75% off routers and Wi-Fi accessories to boost your home connectivity

Households are adding more and more smart devices every day. That rush includes voice assistants, security systems, coffeemakers, and even light bulbs. Of course, they're not so "smart" without a home Wi-Fi router. Without the beating heart of your smart home, your thermostats and cameras have to be turned on and off the old-fashioned way.

Considering how much our lives are dependent on Wi-Fi connectivity, it's worth upgrading to a better, faster connection with one of these offers on routers and other critical accessories. They're on sale now for up to 75 percent off their regular price.

Routers

No more high-stakes negotiations over who gets to hog the Wi-Fi. This Linksys model features next-gen multi-user MIMO technology, which is like giving a handful of devices their own personal routers so that your connection speeds stay consistent. And when connected to the Linksys app, you can control your router and all of its features anywhere, anytime.

Whether you're a fan of Tor online protections or VPNs, the Anonabox Pro gives you both. The Pro actually layers the privacy and anonymity safeguards of the Tor network with a bunch of VPN services like picking your IP location or unblocking restricted internet content. And the whole thing is even small enough to fit in your pocket for top-notch security everywhere.

ASUS

It only takes 30 seconds to get this award-winner from ASUS up and running. Users enjoy dual 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, combining to deliver a whopping 750Mbps of blistering connectivity. It's even got a pair of SuperSpeed USB 3.0 ports to make file sharing even quicker.

Meanwhile, the RT-N53 is built for a wide-ranging home network. Ideal for large home environments, everybody in all corners of the house can stream HD video seamlessly, play games online, and work in the cloud with zero interruptions or slowdowns. Plus, this unit's EZ Quality of Service easily allocates bandwidth specific to each device with the click of a button.

Here's a router especially optimized for the cloud. With ASUS's AiCloud interface, users can access, stream, share and sync content from anywhere with unlimited storage expansion for building your own media library in the cloud. It's all served with smooth, lag-resistant multitasking abilities and super-fast streaming speeds.

One of ASUS's most decorated routers, the AC1900 is the perfect blend of speed, range and iron-clad security. The dual bands deliver data rates up to 1900Mbps, which is three times faster than standard routers. And with 3,000 square feet of Wi-Fi coverage, you can reach devices in the garage or even in the backyard.

Netgear

Netgear's Nighthawk comes in a several varieties, with the AC1200 delivering fast, optimized speeds on up to 20 devices at once, all over a range of up to 1,200 square feet. And with the Nighthawk app, users can easily manage website access, web filtering, and even pause Wi-Fi for every individual device or family member.

With the AC1600, the router includes an integrated DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem to improve streaming and high-speed gaming performance. If you have cable Internet providers like Xfinity from Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, Cablevision, and others, this model is a top notch choice.

As for the AC1900, it's sporting a 1GHz dual-core processor to amplify the speed for even less lag and buffering. It's also got Beamforming+ for improved range and performance, the ReadyShare vault for scheduling automatic hassle-free backups, and it even works via voice commands through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant units.

Gryphon

The Gryphon Guardian isn't just a compact 4-inch router that fits almost everywhere. It's also a robust parental control system, allowing complete management of all online activities and can even put limits on screen time for young kids. Meanwhile, the intelligent intrusion detection and malware filtering shield every device in your home to maintain the integrity of your network.

This Gryphon router reaches up to 3,000 square feet of wall-to-wall coverage, and its mesh network ability allows for expansion with extra units. While users normally get a year of Gryphon's Advance Network Protections, including device vulnerability scanning, ad blocking tech and more, this offer bumps that security window up to 18 months.

Accessories

From ASUS, here's a routing adapter that's no bigger than a flash drive. While other adapters make users choose between the 2.4GHz or 5GHz band, this adapter allows for skimping back and forth. That way, users get the fast speed of the 5GHz stream without losing the compatibility of the 2.4GHz band simultaneously.

For homes with slow, iffy Wi-Fi, the Super Boost comes in handy. This repeater throws a 10-mile coverage net to create a stronger signal for all WLAN networks and pinnacle speeds. With this repeater, you can also turn a wired connection into a wireless hotspot.

Hook up this Netgear range extender to any router, and with one-touch connect compatibility, you can strengthen weak Wi-Fi signals at all corners of your home. Sporting external antennas for better performance, this workhorse surges up to 1,200Mbps of data, ensuring lag-free video streaming and hardcore gaming in virtually any room in your house.

With Bearifi, users get a mesh AP router and a convenient signal-boosting satellite unit, all in one box. Bearifi uses Beamforming technology to intuitively find connected devices in your home and sync up, even with Wi-Fi-enabled devices like Amazon Echo products. From your smart TV, to your fridge, to your thermostat, the Bearifi can can connect anything and everything while staying secure.

The InvizBox Go is a mobile VPN router with a 2-year Gold Plan subscription that can connect you to a network of over 200 servers in more than 60 countries from anywhere with absolute protection. It can also be switched to extender mode to expand your Wi-Fi reach, and it even shares its enormous 10-hour power battery life to help charge up your mobile devices in a pinch.

Backed by Indiegogo supporters, the Deeper Connect Nano is like its own VPN, a decentralized web connection device that becomes its own encrypted connection to the web, all without paying a VPN service fee. Users only pay once, but they enjoy the benefits of secure web protection for an eternity at unrestricted high speeds that can even automatically optimize your IP address based on what you're trying to access.

