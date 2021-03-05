The graphics card sadness index

Even my years-old 1070Ti video card is worth more now than it was brand-new, thanks to the latest crypto boom. The latest models are fetching astronomical prices, scalped by the truckload and vanishing from online retailers within seconds of being stocked. Toms Hardware has created what it describes as the "GPU Sadness Index", a place to track the painful prices in store for anyone who just wants to play the latest games at a decent clip.

Our data is based on tracking eBay sold listings, using code originally developed by Michael Driscoll, modified for our purposes. We've cleaned up the charts in other words, and limited the history to the past week of sales. (You can see the past two months of data at the bottom of our recent GTX 970 strikes back article.) We call this the GPU pricing index, or alternatively, the GPU sadness index.