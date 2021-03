James Riley, a hairdresser in Buxton, England, found a new niche to stay in business during pandemic lockdown: styling the hair of the dead.

"I never thought I would, but I quite enjoy it," he said. He said the unconventional work had been "rewarding" and become one of the "biggest honours of [his] life … everybody's got a right to look their best, even though that person is deceased."

Riley supplied the above photo to media and I have questions. A question, really.