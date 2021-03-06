Get this master class in Python programming for just $35

Innovation almost always comes when someone, often in a mix of both genius and frustration, decides there's just got to be a better way. Back in 1989, Dutch computer scientist Guido van Rossum felt the same way. The result of his journey was Python, a decidedly lithe, streamlined coding discipline that has emerged to become the most versatile, fastest-growing language anywhere.

Thirty years later, Python is now the cornerstone of some of the hottest tech development areas — and with The 2021 Premium Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle, those who want to learn something better can uncover why Python has revolutionized computer science, data analysis, artificial intelligence, machine learning and more.

Including 13 courses and filled with more than 40 hours of in-depth instruction, this full examination of all things Python can lead even a novice coder through the basics of Python structure all the way through to its practical application on the leading edge of modern tech development.

Basic Python skills form the backbone of the training found in Python for Absolute Beginners and All Ages and Python Language Fundamentals: Learn Python from Scratch. In these courses, students get familiar with the syntax and commands while trying their hand at using Python in simple coding projects.

For those who might already know other coding languages, the Introduction to Python 3 Training course is another approach to picking up the skills, offering Python concepts through the lens of other popular coding disciplines.

From that foundation, training continues to include courses on tools like Django to broaden your Python building abilities. You'll boost your Python skills by practicing tasks like building a photo filter editor like the ones found on Instagram and Snapchat.

Finally, Python's role in bleeding-edge tech is spotlighted in courses like Ethical Hacking Using Python from A to Z and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Python: An H2O Approach. In this training, areas like cybersecurity and thinking machines take center stage.

