Richard Kadrey screenplay, "Dark West," to be made into a movie

We were thrilled to hear the news this morning that a screenplay by our old friend and Boing Boing contributor, Richard Kadrey, is being made into a film by Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead writer-director Kiah Roache-Turner.

Chris Goldberg's Winterlight Pictures has optioned "Dark West" and set Roache-Turner to write the next draft of the script. Roache-Turner is eyeing to direct the film in his native Australia. Kadrey is also working on turning "Dark West" into a graphic novel.

"Dark West" is a vampire revenge thriller set on the highways of Texas that follows two car thieves who accidentally T-bone a pair of vampires in the middle of the night. The story is in the vein of the classic '80s horror films "The Hitcher" and Kathryn Bigelow's "Near Dark."