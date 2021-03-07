Make 2021 the year you learn to play guitar like an expert with these courses

"I think the guitar hero is a dying breed." – Kirk Hammett, Metallica guitarist

With the surge of EDM, pop, hip-hop, and other genres in recent years, the guitar isn't the overwhelming power instrument that it once was in the last century, but don't count the six-string out just yet. Music is cyclical. What's popular now may not be popular tomorrow, but if you show a little patience, it'll likely come back around again in a few years.

As the New York Times reports, electric guitar sales rebounded to about 1.25 million instruments by the start of 2020 after bottoming out to around one million in 2015. It's safe to say that the guitar is mounting a Rolling Stones-caliber comeback. With The Complete 2021 Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle, even a first time player can pick up the skills to join this resurgence and earn confidence as a serious ax wielder

This collection features 14 separate courses including almost 80 hours of expert instruction that can transform even a humble learner into a true guitar god.

If you've never picked up an instrument, courses like the Beginner Guitar Lessons Crash Course and Starter Guitar Course are the perfect introduction, covering all the basics from finger positioning, to basic strumming, to reading tabs and understanding fundamental guitar theory.

Those lessons are reinforced in Beginner Guitar Foundations: 22 New Lessons to Get You Playing Guitar Fast and Electric Guitar Mastery: From Beginner to Pro in 31 Action-Packed Lessons. Whether you're an acoustic player or feel like plugging in, these courses offer hands-on lessons that explain scales and root notes, hammer-ons and pull-offs, slides, rhythm, and two-hand tapping, among other skills.

As a young player improves, this vast collection offers more specific training in technique and style for any number of genres, from playing rock and pop to jazz and the blues.

With expert training, hundreds of video lessons, and a host of learning materials, there's no reason any serious student can't earn the confidence, hone their talents, and become good enough to play and entertain like a true musician.

Each course in The Complete 2021 Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle is a $200 value, but as part of this massive package, they're all available now for just $29.99.

Prices subject to change.