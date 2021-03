A Texas woman had the bright idea to burn a bible in her backyard at 7:30am Sunday morning. But the flames jumped to the duplex she lives in, and then raced over to her neighbor's home as well. She banged on neighbors' doors to warn them of the out-of-control bonfire she had caused. She has since been arrested for the mishap, which caused $150,000 in damages. Fortunately nobody was hurt.

Woman arrested after setting bible on fire in back yard, causing duplex to catch fire https://t.co/Nr9FbBK64M — KABB FOX 29 (@KABBFOX29) March 7, 2021

