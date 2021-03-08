Watch: Ben Carson reads his anti-cancel culture poem on Fox News

Ben Carson hates consequence culture so much that he penned a poem in the vein of Dr. Seuss to complain about it. If Trump was still in office is there any doubt Carson would have ended up with the United States Poet Laureateship?

I do not like to cancel books.

I do not like how that looks.

I do not like it here nor there.

I do not like it anywhere.

I do not like it in a store.

I do not want it anymore.

I do think it's time past

No longer to have thought a crime.

I do one day hope to see

across my country tis of thee.

Books used to read and learn

Instead of set ablaze to burn.

Our heritage for all to share.

Little patriots everywhere.

Our nation's rich [sic] story rich and vast.

Our true history taught in class.

A special place for all to be.

A place known for its liberty.

Remember in 2015 when Carson wanted to censor speech on U.S. college campuses?