Learn how to become an Adobe Creative Cloud expert with this $34 training package

The Adobe Creative Cloud isn't just about putting together presentations or knocking out work projects. In fact, this standard bearing program for digital media makers everywhere has Creative in its name with good reason. If you hurry, you might even be able to get Adobe to foot the bill for your exploration of video, photography, digital illustration and more for an entire year if you're chosen as an Adobe Creative Resident.

Of course, those are big dreams. But if you think you've got the creative chops to master the world's foremost digital creation platform, The Complete All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Max Suite Certification Course Bundle can certainly be the doorway to help lead you there.

The package brings together 12 courses filled with over 80 hours of in-depth training to become an accomplished expert with more than 10 of the most popular apps included as part of the Adobe suite.

Photoshop remains the be-all, end-all image editing software available, so the Adobe Photoshop CC: Complete Beginner To Advanced Training is where first-time users can learn the basics and improve their skills, learning how to enhance images, remove backgrounds, complete facial touch-ups, layers, masks and more.

And if you don't know the difference between Photoshop and Lightroom, the Adobe Lightroom CC: Landscape Photography Master Class 2021 can walk you through it, explaining the editing and organizational differences that make Lightroom so useful in its own right.

Images are great, but video is even better, and the Complete Adobe Premiere Pro CC Course – Beginner to Advanced 2021 delivers an assortment of hands-on video projects to help students become expert video editors. Premiere Rush is an app for cutting video on your phone, as explained in The Ultimate Adobe Premiere Rush App Editing Course, and social media video gets its own special treatment in the Adobe Spark Video Editing Course 2021 training. Finally, there's even training in creating your own special effects in the Adobe After Effects 2021: The Beginner's Guide course.

The remaining courses continue to fill out your digital media learning, with courses in using Adobe Illustrator and InDesign for graphic design work, as well as actual app-building creative elements with Adobe XD.

A $2,400 collection of training, you can grab The Complete All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Max Suite Certification Course Bundle now for just $34.99 for the complete collection, or less than $3 per course.

