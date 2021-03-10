As Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha ended a press conference yesterday, he picked up a bottle of alcohol disinfectant and sprayed the journalists in attendance. According to The Guardian, "He walked away from the lectern after evading a question about a possible cabinet reshuffle."
Watch Thai Prime Minister spray disinfectant on journalists
