New doctors avoiding states with abortion bans

Many people expected abortion bans to result in wider problems for the healthcare industry, with rural hospitals, already on shaky financial ground, among the first to sound the alarm. New data shows that medical residents have begun avoiding those states generally.

According to new statistics from the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), for the second year in a row, students graduating from U.S. medical schools were less likely to apply this year for residency positions in states with abortion bans and other significant abortion restrictions. Since the Supreme Court in 2022 overturned the constitutional right to an abortion, state fights over abortion access have created plenty of uncertainty for pregnant patients and their doctors. But that uncertainty has also bled into the world of medical education, forcing some new doctors to factor state abortion laws into their decisions about where to begin their careers.

14 states have all but completely banned abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court tossed Roe v. Wade. Here's the paper: States With Abortion Bans See Continued Decrease in U.S. MD Senior Residency Applicants

From the punditry is looks like conservatives expected conservative professionals to stay and it just wouldn't be a problem. But you only have to step an inch beyond the political or religious issues to see why some might not be: because working in abortion-banning states is riskier, more expensive and presents less professional opportunities. And beyond the specific issue of abortion, you're in places with more patients who think vaccines will kill them, that Covid was a globalist conspiracy theory, and that you're trying to indoctrine their grandchildren into transgenderism. Would you like start your debt repayment schedule as that person's unthanked, unappreciated ER drudge? Wanna be an OB-GYN there?