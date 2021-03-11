Video: Georgetown professor is racist about Black students, not realizing Zoom call is public

And yet another story about a jerk speaking openly on Zoom.

Georgetown Law professor Sandra Sellers talks about her "jumbled" Black students on a Zoom call with Professor David Batson. "You know what? I hate to say this, I end up having this angst every semester, that a lot of my lower ones are Blacks," she says. "It happens almost every semester, and it's like, oh, come on. You know, we get some really good ones but there also usually are some of them that are just plain at the bottom. It drives me crazy."

Apparently the racist professor – and her abettor who, besides nodding in agreement, stayed mum on the topic – didn't realize the call was made public to students.

.@GeorgetownLaw negotiations Professors Sandra Sellers and David Batson being openly racist on a recorded Zoom call.



Beyond unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/q5MoWjBok8 — Hassan Ahmad (@hahmad1996) March 10, 2021

From Daily Beast: