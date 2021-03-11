Woman finds Houdini posters forgotten in her walls

I found a Megadeth sticker in a closet when I moved into this house.

Wild about Houdini:

Okay, here's an exciting one! A homeowner in Rhode Island has discovered several original Houdini posters in her walls during a bathroom remodel. The Houdini posters, along with an assortment of other theatrical posters, appear to have been used as insulation. Some were cut to form fit the wall spaces, but many survived complete. The house dates to 1925 and all the Houdini posters are all from his appearance at the Providence Opera House in Fall 1926.