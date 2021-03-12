Is Microsoft Excel tying you in knots? This training bootcamp can simplify it for just $34

Almost 35 years after it launched, Excel remains the gift that keeps on giving. Just last week, Microsoft introduced the world to Power Fx, an open-source coding language that is a direct offspring of Microsoft Excel. A general purpose programming code, Power Fx essentially copies the way Excel handles formulas, creating a low impact coding process that seeks to make programming as easy as adjusting an Excel spreadsheet.

Despite its longevity, there are still those unversed in this cornerstone app.

Collecting 10 courses offering over 50 hours of instruction, this training is where spreadsheets start making sense as new learners get hands-on experience using the data organization and analysis mainstay.

It all begins with Microsoft Excel (365): Crash Course, as an account pro breaks down the Excel interface before introducing users to core Excel concepts like sheets, rows, columns and data types. Learners will get a chance to start formatting sheets, validating data, and stepping up to more advanced functions, like VLOOKUPS, INDEX, MATCH, IF, and more.

Of course, that's all just the tip of the iceberg, as the remaining nine courses more fully explore other foundational Excel processes, including mastering pivot tables and pivot charts, as well as examining Excel's built-in data modeling and business tools like Power Query and Data Analysis Expressions (DAX).

Still more courses get into Excel's analytics capability for HR pros with Excel for HR Dashboard and Analytics, while Excel's role in finance comes to the fore in Data Science with Stocks, Excel and Machine Learning.

Each course in the expansive All-in-One Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle is usually priced at $200

