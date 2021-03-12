Pilots and Air Traffic Control have interesting conversations

Naturally I was drawn to this YouTube video by the recording of a Harrison Ford landing mishap, however I stayed for the bewilderment.
It is sadly possible to get a pilot's license and not be cool.
Naturally I was drawn to this YouTube video by the recording of a Harrison Ford landing mishap, however I stayed for the bewilderment.
It is sadly possible to get a pilot's license and not be cool.
I want to sit on top and ride like this plane like it is outside a supermarket and my parents just gave me .25 cents. READ THE REST
A car in Livermore, California was hit this morning not by another car, but a plane. Another driver on the road caught the tail end of it on video. According to ABC7, the small plane lost power, made an emergency landing, and crashed into a car, apparently pushing it out of its lane. Fortunately, nobody… READ THE REST
Qantas airline retired its fleet of Boeing 747 airplanes and listed several fully-stocked bar carts for sale to the public. Starting at US$685 (or 169,000 Qantas frequent flier points), the carts sold out in an instant. From their shopping site: Enjoy drinks' service at home with a fully stocked bar cart from a retired Qantas… READ THE REST
How much money do you think an artist rakes in when their music is streamed a million times online? That's a trick question … because there's absolutely no raking involved. While you might instantly have visions of retirement level wads of cash from that kind of reach, the reality is an artist makes just about… READ THE REST
"While all artists are not chess players, all chess players are artists." – Marcel Duchamp, artist. It's easy to look at chess as a game. Fundamentally, that's why it's existed for more than 1,200 years. It's also been fashionable to analyze chess as a metaphor for war, with attacks and tactics that ground the game… READ THE REST
Remember back when the Amazon Alexa was the only name in home smart speakers? Things have definitely changed since early 2015; while Amazon is still no. 1 in smart speaker sales, Google is giving Amazon a run for its money, now holding a 22.6 percent global smart speaker market share to Amazon's 28.3 percent. Now… READ THE REST