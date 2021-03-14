Get ready for spring daycations with 20 car and truck accessories, all on sale

The weather is improving. The global health outlook is improving. And very likely, your fundamental spirits are improving. With all of those factors lining up, you might already be feeling the itch to jump in the car, open up a destination in your favorite map app, and hit the gas.

Whether it's just a quick hop somewhere, a legitimate day trip, or even a more extended excursion, there are definitely a few items you should probably consider before you launch any major journeys in the post-COVID world. These 20 accessories will make sure your vehicle is fully stocked up for the road ahead, each at savings of up to 75 percent off.

Cams

Mount this smart, waterproof, solar-powered sensor on the front or back of your vehicle, sync it to the FenSens app on your phone, and you'll get audio and visual alerts whenever you try to slide into a tight parking space. It even works with Siri and Google voice commands.

This cam from FenSens is not only packing an enhanced chipset for better image resolution, but it's also the only truly 100 percent wireless backup camera out there that never runs out of power. Charged by solar energy, this cam offers vivid 1080p video livestreamed right to your phone so you'll always know exactly how much run you've got left to wedge into that spot.

With a revolutionary Sony Starvis sensor inside, this dash cam has dual channels for recording both the front and rear of your vehicle at the same time. This built-in G-sensor automatically saves recordings in the event of a crash, and it's also rocking all kinds of helpful driver-friendly features like stop sign recognition, drive fatigue warnings and headlight reminders.

This cam won't miss a thing, considering all your video is captured in ultra-detailed 4K resolution. The night vision abilities make it easy to see what happened, even in dusk or night situations, and you'll never have trouble spotting fine details like a license plate number.

Use the coupon code VEHO235 when you check out and you'll save 65 percent off this cam, cutting your price to only $114.95.

For the campers

Bring the comforts of home with you into the great outdoors. The Carsule attaches to the tailgate of your truck or SUV and unfurls into its own contained mini-living or sleeping room with standing room of 6.5 feet. It's almost like turning your vehicle into its own tent you can take virtually anywhere.

Chargers

Pop this into your vehicle's 12-volt socket and you've instantly got a 4-port USB charging hub, ready to deliver to up to four devices, all at once. The PowerStation intelligently assesses, then delivers power with maximum compatibility at the fastest rate possible for each of your devices.

Attached to a vehicle's air vent, the Gravitis not only firmly holds your phone in place, it also serves up wireless charging for all Qi-enabled devices. You can use it for easy hands-free navigation, all while getting your phone back up to full strength in just 2 to 3 hours.

The backseat often becomes a power wasteland for those in need of a charge, but the ChargeHub not only offers a pair of USB ports for front seat occupants, but the shareable hub snakes its way back with an additional 4 ports for those in the rear. With a generous 5 foot cord, now power can extend to all corners of the vehicle.

When you use the coupon code LIMITLESS25 during your purchase, you can save 25 percent off your total.

Great for the car, great for out of the car, this impressive 6,000mAh power battery is ready for charging duties both big and small. It's capable of jumpstarting a completely dead vehicle or motorcycle battery back to life within seconds, as well as distributing power to phones, tablets and other energy-needy devices.

Stay alert

With the ThinkCar, you won't have to guess when a vehicle warning light clicks on. This portable diagnostic tool works with your phone to run a complete car checkup, analyze problems, clear faulty codes, and generally unlock all the secrets of auto maintenance without taking it into the shop. If you find yourself stranded somewhere, this handy scanner with a free lifetime subscription for updates and auto enthusiast technician support might just get you out of a tough spot.

The Kelvin.7 is the 7-in-1 multi-tool that can make all the difference in the event of an emergency. For any roadside problem, the Kelvin comes with a window breaker, a seatbelt cutter, a hand-crank power generator, 4 built-in magnets, a flashing emergency hazard light, an LED flashlight, and a USB emergency power supply for tackling anything you might face.

Low tire pressure is a lot more dangerous than you might think, so the FOBO Tire 2 sensors constantly monitor your tire pressure in real time and alert you to any problems. It syncs via Bluetooth to your phone and even allows users to customize upper and lower acceptable pressure thresholds before sending an alert. You can even monitor up to 19 different vehicles, all at the same time.

Road fatigue is no joke — and this monitor constantly tracks a driver's pupils and eyelids for any sign that they're nodding off or losing focus. Using an algorithmically-driven active monitoring system, it spots temporary lapses or unsafe behavior behind the wheel, then issues an alarm or voice command to snap a driver back to full attention.

During checkout, use the code FATIGUE15 to save $50 off your final price.

For next winter

Nobody enjoys scraping ice off a frozen windshield, so this magnetic cover safely drapes over the windshield, wipers, and even your side-mirrors so you can remove all the snow and ice in one fluid step. It's even good during the spring and summer months if your vehicle is constantly beset by tree sap, pollen, leaves or even less-than-fantastic gifts left by birds nesting over your car.

If you do have to scrape, who says it has to be all elbow grease getting the work done? This sturdy, high-strength scraper adds an extra heating function to easily skim snow and thick ice off your windows without damaging the glass. Winter goes a lot more smoothly without all that scratching and hacking.

Rather than waiting for your engine to heat up, plug this defroster in, and the efficient heat dissipation design will quickly heat the air and starts working on accumulated ice and frost in just 10 to 20 seconds. It also works as a pleasant cooling fan for use during the hot summer months.

Straighten up

Slide this into a cup holder and it becomes your new vehicle tech hub, connecting via Bluetooth to stream through your car stereo or handle hands-free calling. Meanwhile, it's also got a quartet of ports to charge up to four devices at once right through the unit.

You can save $5 off by using the coupon code PATROL5 when you make your purchase.

Forbes called the Hudway "a safer (and really cool) GPS" — and you'll likely agree once you start using this heads-up display so your eyes never have to leave the road. With a 20 percent larger image space than your standard phone screen, drivers can follow navigation, their speed and other trip vitals with your attention stays focused on driving.

Speaking of staying focused on the road, this mount kit takes the logistics of driving into account. This wireless charger's easy mount and auto-adjusting grip grab and secure your phone for quick visibility while you drive. Then the touch sensor automatically releases your phone when you hit your final destination.

With the coupon code MOUNT15, save $15 off the final price for this kit.

With all this traveling, your vehicle could get pretty rank, so this 5,000Pa handheld vacuum can help straighten it all up. Sporting an array of adjustable heads and brushes, this compact device makes it easy to suck up all the crumbs, pet hair, and stray debris that can build up on your seats and floors.

Prices subject to change.