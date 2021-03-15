This emergency multitool is a must-have auto accessory

Most of us don't go out into the world looking for trouble, but we'll unfortunately come face-to-face with our fair share at some point, whether we went searching for it or not. Since emergencies are virtually inevitable — the trick is to be ready for the unexpected even though it's… you know… unexpected.

Your vehicle is essentially your home away from home, so it makes sense to stock up on at least a few items for the day that emergency comes calling. From minor inconveniences like a dying phone battery to life-changing emergencies like major car accidents, the Kelvin.8 Automotive Emergency Multi-Tool is a brilliantly handy answer for addressing that wide-open question.

As the name suggests, the Kelvin isn't a one trick pony. Weighing only 13 oz., fitting in the palm of your hand, and easily storable in your vehicle glove box at less than 10 inches long, the Kelvin stands ready with seven different and distinct practical functions to help get you out of any number of jams.

Among the Kelvin's many gifts, its most valuable might be the one you use most: its built-in hand-crank power generator, capable of recharging the USB-compatible 2,000mAh lithium power battery with no external charging necessary. Just start cranking and you can not only bring the Kelvin to life, but you can use it to power flagging devices like a smartphone or tablet. Since one minute of hand-cranking equates to about 3 minutes of talk time, its value is obvious.

Of course, that's just scratching the service of what the Kelvin can do. It also packs a window breaker to safely and easily crack your way through glass if needed, and a razor-sharp recessed seat belt cutter to excavate motorists in the event of a crash.

The power is also useful for firing up the Kelvin's flashing emergency hazard light — with high visibility 3 sided red strobe light — and the 3-way LED flashlight, which blasts a beam of bright white to help you see in the darkest of conditions.

Meanwhile, the four built-in alloy magnets can attach the powered-up Kelvin anywhere metallic that you need it, so the emergency flashers can keep blazing on and stay seen without needing to be held the whole time.

You can outfit your vehicle the right way now with a Kelvin.8 Automotive Emergency Multi-Tool, regularly priced at $49, but now 20 percent off at just $39.99.

Prices subject to change.