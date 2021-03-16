Shrooms decriminalized in Washington D.C. as of today

Magic Mushrooms and other psychedelic stuffs are decriminalized in Washington D.C. as of today. The Entheogenic Plant and Fungus Policy Act of 2020, passed last year with overwhelming support, goes into effect at noon. They are not legal, but are specified as a "lowest law enforcement priority."

Initiative 81 was put forward by Melissa Lavasani, who credits natural psychedelics with helping her overcome anxiety, severe depression, panic attacks, and suicidal ideation after the birth of her second child. David Bronner, the top executive at Dr. Bronner's soap company, helped bankroll the campaign, which had to overcome pandemic restrictions to gather signatures and get on the ballot last fall. Lavasani's Plant Medicine Coalition on Monday announced it would offer community grants to organizations that offer education, training, and other work that supports the use of natural psychedelics, which have shown intriguing results in the treatment of depression, anxiety, PTSD, and other conditions. Johns Hopkins opened its Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research last September.

No arrests since the initiative was passed, as far as I can tell, and locals report shrooms openly for sale.

Note: still illegal federally, all it takes is one cop with an attitude.