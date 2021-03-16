This ozone sprayer cleans, disinfects, and sanitizes without toxic chemicals

Bleach. Drain cleaners. Carpet and upholstery cleaners. Ammonia. Air fresheners. In addition to their use cleaning up, swiping down and generally disinfecting each and every surface in your home, what else do all these components have in common? They're all incredibly toxic.

Since 1950, at least 70,000 new chemical compounds have been invented and dispersed into our environment. Only a fraction have ever been tested for human toxicity. Meanwhile, 150 chemicals found in the home have been identified as causes of allergies, birth defects, cancer and psychological disorders. If that's true, it seems logical that we should be doing everything in our power to eliminate those harmful presences in our home, starting with all those cleaning products.

WAAV agrees wholeheartedly. Their answer was to create the WAAV Just Add Water Sanitizing Ozone Sprayer, a quiet little Superman of a home disinfector that handles its duties with absolutely no toxic chemicals.

While you might assume that lack of chemical bite means decreased cleaning power, you'd be very wrong. The WAAV spray is actually 300 times more powerful and 20 times faster than using bleach, all without the nasty leftover residue that could make your kids, your pets, or you violently sick. It uses no harsh chemicals, fragrances, or dyes — ever.

Designed to clean a variety of surfaces, activating the WAAV sprayer couldn't be easier. You just need to add water — even regular tap water works fine. The WAAV creates its own disinfecting and sanitizing solution with a lifespan that should outlast the equivalent of 1,200 16-ounce bottles of a chemical spray cleaner.

Like we said, the effects are pretty impressive as well, even beyond the clean, fresh smell of clean you get in your living space. The WAAV solution kills 99.99 percent of bacteria, fungus, spores and viruses it encounters. In fact, lab results show it also obliterates that same 99.99 percent of COVID-19 virus samples it touches in under 10 seconds.

Right now, you can ditch all the chemicals and try out the WAAV Just Add Water Sanitizing Ozone Sprayer and save more than $100. Regularly $299, it's now on sale at over 35 percent off, down to only $189.99.

Prices subject to change.