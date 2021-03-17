Japan's Supreme Court rules ban on same-sex marriage unconstitutional

JAPAN'S SAPPORO DISTRICT COURT RULES THAT SAME-SEX COUPLES NOT BEING ABLE TO MARRY IS 'UNCONSTITUTIONAL' – KYODO
Don't plan the ceremony just yet; the legislative wheels turn slowly in Japan.
Police in Leavenworth, Kansas, checking into an illegally-parked trailer, barged into the owner's house, guns drawn, and searched it without getting a warrant. Then the officers lied in their police reports about how they got into the dwelling, falsely claiming the door was ajar. Footage from a security camera turned up with the truth. Robert… READ THE REST
Net Neutrality, the principle that service providers must treat users and services equally and without discrimination, was the bedrock upon which the internet was built. Dealt a federal death-blow under the Trump administration, it was later restored in the state of California. And now a judge has dismissed an effort to prevent its enforcement. A… READ THE REST
Police say someone in North Carolina lied to get a Covid relief loan, then headed to Nieman Marcus, Nordstrom and Louis Vuitton with the cash in hand. The release said Clifton applied in March for a Small Business Administration loan designed to provide relief to existing businesses harmed by pandemic shutdowns. She created false documents… READ THE REST
