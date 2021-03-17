This Park Ride History piece looks at the inception, decade-long lifespan, and eventual demise of Monsanto's House of the Future which premiered at Disneyland in 1957.
See a video tour of the home in its heyday here.
Image: Screengrab
Whatever happened to Disneyland's all-plastic House of the Future?
This Park Ride History piece looks at the inception, decade-long lifespan, and eventual demise of Monsanto's House of the Future which premiered at Disneyland in 1957.
- 1 COMMENTS
- disneyland
- house of the future
- retrofuturism
- theme parks
Disneyland to remove racist elements from 'Jungle Cruise'
One of Disneyland's opening day attractions in 1955, The Jungle Cruise is set to become more inclusive. LA Times: "Horrifyingly racist" is how one of Disney's peers in the theme park design community, the Thinkwell Group, characterized various Jungle Cruise scenes in an essay published shortly after Disney announced the changes to Splash Mountain. A… READ THE REST
Family builds a rollercoaster in their backyard during shelter-in-place
Did you learn how to crochet during shelter in place? Bake bread? That's nice. Meanwhile, the LaRochelle family in Napa, CA were busy building a large-scale replica of Disneyland's Matterhorn ride in their backyard and it is glorious. Yes, the ride is fully functional and, no, they did not skimp on the animatronic yeti. READ THE REST
Sacred cows are skewered in this hilarious satire of Walt Disney's Wonderful World of Color
You may never think of beloved artist Mary Blair the same after viewing actor Jack Plotnick's hilarious lampoon of Walt Disney's Wonderful World of Color. In Plotnick's version of the 1965 series, viewers are once again taken behind-the-scenes to meet with Disneyland imagineers, only this time the polite veneer filtering the sexism and ill-advised design… READ THE REST
Thunderbolt is the fastest connection protocol around – here's how to quadruple your Thunderbolt ports
The minute you take your brand new computer out of the box, the clock starts ticking. It might be five years. It might be three years. It could only be a year or two if you got a lemon. But, rest assured, that bright-eyed-and-bushy-tailed, brand spanking new laptop or desktop still bathed in that new… READ THE REST
This ozone sprayer cleans, disinfects, and sanitizes without toxic chemicals
Bleach. Drain cleaners. Carpet and upholstery cleaners. Ammonia. Air fresheners. In addition to their use cleaning up, swiping down and generally disinfecting each and every surface in your home, what else do all these components have in common? They're all incredibly toxic. Since 1950, at least 70,000 new chemical compounds have been invented and dispersed into… READ THE REST
This Klipsch home theater surround sound system is on sale for over 50% off
Home theater setups have changed a lot over the past few decades. Back in the last century, the bigger-is-better aesthetic ruled, with giant speakers, grand equalizer and audio decoding units, and subwoofers you could eat off serving as a poster child for what an elite sound system looked like. Now, size matters. But unlike back… READ THE REST