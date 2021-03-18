Another fun Jen Psaki moment when asked if Biden regretted calling Putin a killer

Carla Sinclair

When a reporter asked Press Secretary Jen Psaki, "Does President Biden regret calling Vladimir Putin a killer" I suspect he thought he'd be the first to finally catch her with a "gotcha" question. But this is Jen Psaki we're talking about. Never one to mince words (or miss a beat), she confidently responded: "No. The president gave a direct answer to a direct question." As did Psaki!