Nancy Pelosi guesses out loud why Donald Trump keeps licking Putin's boots (video)

Donald Trump has long praised Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, flattering the tyrant as far back as in 2007 when he told CNN's Larry King, "Look at Putin … he's doing a great job." But even more astounding, the thin-skinned Trump continues to make nice with the Russian leader even after Putin recently said he prefers "predictable" Joe Biden as U.S. president over Trump.

So what gives? Why is Trump so intimidated by his puppet master, he recently encouraged Russia to "do whatever the hell they want" to NATO? What does Putin have over Trump?

The decade-long question was revisited last night by Rep. Nancy Pelosi, who asked the question and then gave us her answer while talking to Jen Psaki on MSNBC.

"What does Putin have on Donald Trump that he always has to be beholden to him?" the former House speaker asked, referring to Putin as one of the top 3–4 most "evil" people in the world. "What does he have on Donald Trump that he has to constantly be catering to Putin?"

Pelosi then guessed her answer out loud: "I don't know what he has on him, but I think it's probably financial," she said. "Or something on the come ― something that he expects to get." (See video below.)

And with Trump's mounting financial woes — including two recent court orders: one to pay $354.9 million for fraud just weeks after the other to pay writer E. Jean Carroll 83.3 million — Pelosi's theory is more plausible than ever.

Via HuffPost