PocketDrum turns your air drumming into the full sound of a pounding drum kit

What do Phil Collins, Dave Grohl, Don Henley, and Levon Helm all have in common? They were all renowned drummers who decided to step out from behind the drum kit and handle lead vocals in their respective bands.

It's tough being the living metronome powering any band forward, especially when the sheer size and scope of even a standard drum set can make any performer feel trapped behind a wall of basses, snares, tom-toms, hi-hats, cymbals, and more.

Thankfully, technology eventually solves everything. Whether you're already a professional musician or you're just getting an itch to learn to play the drums, the PocketDrum from AeroBand duplicates the feel and sound of true performing while eliminating that massive, noisy, cumbersome, and attention-grabbing drum kit.

This Indiegogo-funded favorite packs the power of a giant multi-piece set into just a pair of drumsticks. But the PocketDrum is way more than just a couple of beaters. It's as high-tech as they come, syncing via Bluetooth to the AeroBand app on your smartphone or tablet to recreate full drum kit sound as you casually air drum away at your desk, on the couch, riding a bus, or just as you walk down the street.

And with a pair of earbuds or headphones, you can feel like you're sitting in with the Foo Fighters live at MSG and no one else will have any idea. Well, except for the flailing arms and your intense snarl, that is…

The PocketDrum sticks replicate the feel and responsiveness of drumsticks used on a physical drum kit, vibrating and even lighting up with each hit. The sticks are attuned to assess the exact amount of force generated by each snap of your wrist, then measure that force in sounding the drum kit piece you hit with that motion. With that authentic feel and sound, new drummers can earn a true feel for playing, while they're lifelike enough to help experienced drummers keep their talents on point.

Learners will also find a fast friend with the AeroBand app, which is packed with drumming tutorials and immersive gaming modes to grow their burgeoning skills.

Get the real deal PocketDrums set in basic black, including a stick case, wrist lanyards, and a USB charger that'll keep your sticks fired up and ready to play for up to 10 hours on a single charge.

We know…black is cool. But if you'd rather go with the ethereal magic of heavenly pure white, that isn't a bad look either.

Add these foot sensors to your PocketDrum assortment and perfectly integrate the feel of playing bass drums and hi-hats with your feet just like the pros. The sensors also double as a PocketGuitar, adding the power of playing a precisely tuned invisible six-string to your music.

The set brings it all together, including a set of PocketDrums in the wood-finished Too Real variety with a pair of foot sensors to sound like your own one-man-band.

