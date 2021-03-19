Children's court judge jailed on child pornography charges

Milwaukee County Children's Court judge Brett Blomme was arrested Tuesday and charged with 7 counts of possessing child pornography. Blomme spent the night in jail, and was prohibited from using social media or contacting children other than his own before being bonded out.

The criminal complaint charges that Blomme uploaded as many as 27 images and videos of children being sexually abused last fall, using the messaging app Kik. … Investigators were tipped via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user called "DomMasterbb" had used the messaging and chat app known as Kik to send suspected child pornography. State investigators, led by Special Agent Tamar Taubel of the Division of Criminal Investigations, later tied the account to Blomme via his personal and work emails, and searches were eventually done at the home in Cottage Grove, another in Milwaukee and at the judge's chambers.