District Attorney sneaks out of work to deliver DoorDash

Bucks County Assistant District Attorney Gregg Shore has been demoted to Deputy ADA, after being caught delivering DoorDash orders while on the county's time.

HuffPo:

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced the punishment Thursday against prosecutor Gregg Shore, who was demoted from the office's first assistant district attorney to being a deputy district attorney.

Weintraub said Shore had been working for DoorDash, delivering food during work hours, from October to February. The Bucks County Courier Times said Shore's salary as first assistant was $125,000.

"I primarily worked the job at nights and weekends, however, I made the incredibly poor decision to deliver during the workday at times," Shore told the paper Thursday.