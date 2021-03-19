FBI releases spectacular footage of Capitol riot

Describing the contents as "egregious" attacks on law enforcement, the FBI has released new video from the Jan. 6 riot in D.C., which saw Trump supporters sack the U.S. Capitol and led to five deaths. Embedded above is a guy who found a vantage point to spray dozens of cops with bear mace.

It has been two months since violent extremists breached the U.S. Capitol and committed a litany of federal criminal acts. With the assistance of hundreds of thousands of tips from the American people, the FBI has arrested more than 300 individuals who took part in the Capitol riots. Of those, more than 65 were arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers. However, some of the most violent offenders have yet to be identified, including the 10 seen assaulting officers in the video footage we are releasing today.