Statue of Trump kicked out of Texas wax museum after visitors repeatedly vandalize it

Donald Trump didn't fare too well at a wax museum in San Antonio, Texas. He was constantly punched by visitors, as well as gouged, left with "deep, cathartic scratches to the face," according to KLUV radio. Louis Tussaud's Waxworks at first tried to move Trump to a more trafficked spot in the museum – the lobby – where security guards could keep an eye on him, but to no avail. Finally, like the White House, Waxworks banished him – he now lives in the museum's closet.

But Waxworks isn't the first wax museum to cart Trump away. In fact, Madame Tussaud's in Berlin took it one step further and just tossed the ugly statue in the trash last fall before the US election.