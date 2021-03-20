These 10 cat accessory deals should make your feline and you happy

You heard it from your mom or dad when you were a kid — and like much of what your parents told you back then, it's 100 percent true. Animals are a big responsibility.

Of course, we all appreciate the companionship a cat or dog offers, but that doesn't mean that love comes cheap. According to the ASPCA, the average cat owner can expect to lay out over $630 a year caring for their pet. That breaks down to around $53 a month.

That means if you haven't endured any veterinary bills this month, you might be way under your allotted feline costs. In that case, maybe it's time to treat your cat to something nice — or yourself to something necessary — with these 10 cat accessories now on sale. They're all available at up to 50 percent off as part of this offer.

If you think cats aren't good travel companions, then you may never have tried the "Fat Cat." With a sturdy build made from durable materials, this backpack not only offers a comfortable, protected home on your back for your favorite cat, it's also able to hold up to 20 pounds. So even if your cat could stand to lose a few lbs., the Fat Cat is a stylish home on the road.

A catnip-infused cat toy, a fishing pole line, and some magnets — this toy just explains itself. Cat parents can motivate their pet to get up and play with these fluffy, stringy, feather-tailed cat toys, which often turn into big fun for both pets and pet owners.

This spinner sticks right to any door, wall, or cabinet to attract any cat's attention — that's even before they notice whatever you put inside the dual spinning transparent bins. Slide a small light, a bell, or maybe a scented ball inside and your cat will absolutely be drawn to the spinner's unique, interactive design. Plus, it's even got an embossed center to help your cat clean their teeth and scratch their face.

This ball is designed to be your cat's playmate when you aren't around. This Indiegogo and Kickstarter hit stimulates your pet's innate hunting senses, interacting with them and even detecting and matching their specific activity level. It's even smart enough not to run into things as it skitters around your home and keeps your cat on alert, running up to 8 hours on a single charge.

VentiFresh has turned space science loose on your cat's litter box. Using the same photocatalyst technology that NASA uses on the International Space Station, the Eco's UV catalyst core actually decomposes odor through natural photosynthesis. Set this lemon-sized device near your cat box and it instantly goes to work on that problem location.

Meanwhile, the Eco Plus ups the home cleansing ante. It packs a UVC light to sterilize and eliminate any microorganisms for extra effective germ-killing. It's powered via a micro USB cable and uses a tacky gel pad to attach to any flat surface, so you can place it anywhere your furry friend loves to frequent.

The SiftEase eliminates the need for that disgusting poop scooper. Just pour the contents of your cat's litter box into the SiftEase as it strains out waste and lets clean litter pass right through. Then just dump the waste, and return all the remaining litter right back into the cat box. It's faster and easier than scooping, cuts down on odor, and helps make litter recyclable so you can use it over and over again.

This dispenser makes your pet smarter while also giving them a treat. The interior is like a maze, and your pet needs to move and shake the dispenser-slash-IQ ball just right to get to the food. There are three different difficulty levels, so even the most clueless of pets should get lucky if they keep at it.

Here's the feeder that makes sure your pet always gets the portion size you want at the time you want. This programmable dispenser can serve up to four meals a day, personalized to your pet's particular feeding routine. Set the clock, pick your mealtime, customize the helping size, and you're all set.

It's like 23-and-Me, but for your cat. Just collect a swab sample of your cat's DNA and Basepaws can create the back history of your pet, identifying their breed, likely health issues, common personality traits, and more. There's even a Wild Cat Index to find out how similar your cat's genome is to a tiger, lion, cheetah, and other big cats.

Prices subject to change.