Air fryers, pressure cookers, and sous vide makers are now on sale for up to 50% off

Kitchen appliances are like Doritos. You can't stop at just one. There's an almost addictive quality to picking up cool new gadgets that make some aspect of food prep instantly simpler or more efficient. These flashy new additions to the kitchen counter may be one-trick ponies…but ya gotta admit, their one trick is usually pretty darn good.

Of course, some of those new kitchen gadgets you've been eyeballing come with some serious versatility — and some could even fundamentally change up how you put together meals on an almost nightly basis.

This collection of 14 air fryers, pressure cookers, and sous vide machines should help scratch that itch for something shiny and new in your culinary arsenal. Of course, it doesn't hurt that all of these 2021 essential cooking appliances are now each on sale at savings up to 53 percent off either.

Air fryers

With 10 quarts of space and oven-style shelving, this fryer and oven can basically whip up an entire meal at once. The PowerXL uses vortex air flow technology that pushes air more quickly and evenly around your food for better, tastier results. It also comes with 12 presets for knocking out fish, french fries, chicken, pizza, eggs and more with a button press.

It doesn't get much easier than this digital fryer from Uber. Just drop your food into the easy load basket, slide it in, and with a press of one of the preset programs, you've got a freshly cooked air fried meal without needing oil. The pan is even removable, so you can literally just cook and serve.

GoWise USA has a full line of air fryers with varying looks and functions to slide seamlessly into your specific kitchen needs setup. With their 8-in-1 Programmable series, users can choose from 8 built-in cooking functions for air frying, roasting, toasting, grilling, baking, or even dehydrating. The 4.6-quart model also sports an attractive 360° stainless steel exterior that'll definitely stand out.

Larger families can turn to the 11.6-quart variety, which not only doubles the cooking space, but allows for a controlled cooking time up to 60 minutes (or 9 hours for dehydration) at temperatures up to 400°F.

Finally, the 12.7-quart fryer-oven includes three rack levels for expanded cooking options, not to mention 15 presets to take calculating cooking times and temperatures right off your plate. There's even a built-in rotisserie for roasting a whole chicken, a pork tenderloin, steaks, kebabs and more.

At 22 liters (over 23 quarts), this air fryer and oven from Curtis Stone can cook for the entire family in one grand sweep. From a 12-inch pizza to 4 lbs. of chicken, this 7-function multitasker with a non-stick interior is ready to handle nearly any cooking assignment — in bulk.

Pressure cookers

It made Oprah's List of Favorite Things — probably because this 9-in-1 programmable cooker from Yedi helps shave your cooking time on many meals in half, or sometimes even more. The 15 instant touch microprocessor cooking programs are an incredible time-saver. And with both a stainless steel steamer basket and an inner cooking pot, users can literally make two dishes at once.

With its triple-layered, non-stick, non-toxic titanium interior surface, this 6-quart appliance comes with 12 presets for quickly making all your cold weather favorites, from broth or soup to stews or even porridge. Saute vegetables, steam rice, or handle basically any cooking task in this multi-cooker that makes fast and healthy eating choices a whole lot easier.

If you're worried about becoming the victim of a pressure cooker disaster, this Gourmia model makes sure that never has to happen. Pressure release from this cooker is automatic the moment your meal is done. And by safely regulating internal pressure, you get cooking times sped up by 70 percent while retaining all the flavors and nutrients you expect.

The Rapid Pot features 15 different cooking modes, a 6-quart capacity, a durable stainless steel finish — and it's even dishwasher safe. On top of it all, it comes with a cookbook for making 50 absolutely spot-on recipes.

When you enter the code COOK43 during checkout, you can take $43 off the finish price of your Sirena Rapid Pot.

The Ovate takes pressure cooking to the next level. The oval shape is crafted perfectly for some of your bigger cooking projects like making a large roast, a whole chicken, and more. And unlike cookers that could practically scald your hand off when you're trying to prepare your plates, the Ovate lets you easily remove cooked food with the cool-touch handles and new easy-open lid.

Sous vide cookers

If you've never heard of sous vide cooking, it's a process that lets meats and other food items cook in a plastic bag in boiling water to seal in flavors and prevent drying out or overcooking. The Curtis Stone cooker not only lets you slow cook meats with precision temperature control, but it's also got a beverage cooler that creates an ice bath for keeping drinks absolutely frosty.

Using Octcision technology, the 8 sides and 160 perforated openings in this cooker push heated water against the side and throughout the container, avoiding cool spots and uneven water distribution. There's also a built-in clamp that secures the sous vide onto any heat-safe pan, pot or bucket and it's ultra-quiet.

While some sous vide machines only do sous vide meals, this multi-cooker handles everything from sous vide to sauteing, steaming, or even making yogurt. With a top-mounted high precision temperature probe that automatically drops in for accurate water temperature readings, the DualAccuTemp technology precisely controls the temperature at exactly the point needed for each ingredient so you never overcook.

