Peace Flags by artists/designers Jeremy Dean, Prate™, Yusuf Lateef, Eileen Tjan, and more, curated by UPSO

For two decades, Boing Boing pal Dustin "UPSO" Hostetler has published the print 'zine Faesthetic, a fantastic wunderkammer of art, illustration, and design with contributions from the likes of Shepard Fairey, Tim Biskup, Jemma Hostetler (née Gura), MARS-1, and Tiffany Bozik. To celebrate the 'zines 20th anniversary and the end of a deeply challenging year for the world, Dustin has commissioned artists and designers to create Peace Flags On Earth, a collection of actual 3' x 5' flags. The design above is by Prate™. The flags below are by Yusuf Lateef, Jeremy Dean, Eileen Tjan, and Rick Valicenti. All profits from the limited-edition flags will go to charity: 80% to Artists For Peace & Justice and 20% to the Toledo Arts Commission (Dustin lives in Toledo, Ohio). Each flag also includes Faesthetic #16, the 20th anniversary issue with cover art by Dan Funderburg.

Pick your Peace Flag here and wave it high.