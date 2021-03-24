Read Robert Louis Stevenson's handwritten manuscript for "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde"

New York's Morgan Library has the entire scanned handwritten manuscript to Robert Louis Stevenson's Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde available for paging through and reading online.

This manuscript of Robert Louis Stevenson's novella "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" is the copy sent to the publisher Charles Longman in late October 1885, about six weeks after Stevenson first conceived of the idea.

The manuscript has been marked up, primarily in pencil, either by the compositors who set the type or by someone else (perhaps a managing editor) at the publishing house, Longmans, Green & Co., that published the first edition of the book on January 9, 1886.

Read the entire manuscript.

