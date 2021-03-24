Wonderful LEGO NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander

The LEGO Creator Expert kit of NASA's Apollo 11 Lunar Lander is just fantastic.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of man walking on the moon, LEGO has released this beautifully detailed model of the Apollo 11 lander. Sporting separate-able ascent and descent stages, minifigs with golden helmeted space suits and a big old UNITED STATES right on the lander, just like real life.

This will look great tucked amongst the X-Wings, TIE Fighters and other more familiar spacecraft in our display.

LEGO Creator Expert NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander 10266 Building Kit, New 2020 (1,087 Pieces) via Amazon