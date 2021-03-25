Launch brilliant AR marketing campaigns with no coding skills for $35 with Aryel

Augmented reality has been with us for a while, but beyond helping us chase Pokemon through public parks and office buildings, the true power of AR as a brilliant new marketing tool is only now beginning to be fully explored. Home Depot can show you what a particular paint color will look like on your wall, while Sephora lets you see what a certain makeup can do to the look of your face.

While giant brands are reaping the benefits of AR campaigns, many small-to-medium-sized companies might think augmented reality is only for huge corporations with millions to spend. Aryel AR Marketing wants to put that notion to bed, offering a platform that can help anyone launch a cool, innovative, and functionally sound AR marketing campaign at a low cost, even if they have no programming or tech experience.

As an Aryel AR subscriber, all you've got to do is answer a few questions about your intended campaign. Aryel takes it from there, offering an AR campaign to suit your needs with full drag-and-drop functionality, meaning you don't need to know a lick of code to get everything working.

Meanwhile, the Aryel AR library has over 300,000 different AR assets you can drag right into your campaign. From a 3D object to video to audio to various links to boost sales or call customers to action, users have the ability to completely customize an AR campaign right to their personal specs. You can even upload your own assets, so your company logo, your own video, and other cool elements can be integrated right into your experience.

You can offer a $10 off deal if a shopper finds your specific object or logo out at a public event. Or maybe you can put one of your signature retail items right on a user's kitchen table so they can get a real look at it in their space. Each Aryel campaign also gives users access to full analytics to assess engagement and even make adjustments on the fly if an idea needs live tweaking.

