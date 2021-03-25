Racist anti-mask Trump supporter on camera at bakery

This woman transcends the term "Karen". She's ten times worse than someone with a dated haircut who wants to complain to a manager. Stephanie Denaro of Queens, NY shows her absolute abhorrence of her fellow man by calling the worker at this Manhattan bakery a racist slur and refusing to wear a mask in Essex Market.

If there is anything humorous in this video, and there really isn't, every part of it is infuriating and insulting to every person who believes in showing common decency to others, it might be the annoying way the woman pronounces "bagels" when she says "I just want to order some…Bagels". Listen for that one. Shortly after that she drops a hate-filled "N" bomb at the guy just trying to calmly do his job…with her 4 kids in audience.

via Huffpost:

Someone in the clip can be heard saying the woman claimed a medical problem. In an interview with the New York Daily News, the woman, who identified herself as Stephanie Denaro of Queens, griped that "they're forcing people in New York City to wear masks." "It's political theater," Denaro told the paper. "I don't believe in COVID-19. It's a hoax to convince people to use absentee ballots to steal the election from Donald Trump." Asked why she used the bigoted taunt, the woman replied: "All of my children have a Black father. That's a term I've heard them use all my life."

I'm relatively certain that without reading my headline or the quote in the HuffPost you would have figured out that she supports the disgraced former president and current mastadon Donald J. Trump.