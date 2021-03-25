These 3D paper sculpture kits from PaperCraft World are truly next-level art

At some point, most kids get intrigued by the Japanese art of origami. Origami takes paper airplanes to dizzying new levels, showing kids how to make cubes, fans, boats, and the ever-popular origami crane come to life with nothing more than some paper and the knowledge of how to fold it.

For fans of arts and crafts, the wonder of bringing life to a simple sheet of paper never really goes away. PaperCraft World picked up that idea and ran with it, creating fascinating polygonal 3D paper sculptures and masks that you put together yourself.

PaperCraft World projects appeal to a wide swath of creative types, bringing together elements of hobbying like model building, paper mache, paint by numbers, and more. The precision-cut, pre-creased design kits come with everything a builder needs. You don't even need scissors.

No matter how comfortable you feel as a crafter, PaperCraft World has a kit to ease you into the polygonal art waters gradually. Each project fits into one of four difficulty levels, ranging from easy creations suitable for anyone 10 years old and up, all the way up to challenging projects that might put all of your crafting abilities to the test.

Even for the most intricate of works, the process itself is fairly simple. Just punch out pieces from the paperboard, then use standard white glue while following the intuitive assembly instructions. While it might sound nerve-racking, many builders actually find it incredibly relaxing as a project starts to take shape in front of their eyes.

Meanwhile, the range of available projects is impressive. Most of these 3D art kits assemble a cool animal creation, with sculptures like a fox, an otter, a shark, a toucan, or even a giraffe standing as tall as two feet high. Kits also include fantastic wall art, from a mounted deer's head to giant red lips, and ornate wearable masks, like a unicorn, a horned skull, or an Egyptian jackal.

For those who need to decompress after a long day at work or anyone who wants a fun bonding project to do with the entire family, there's likely a PaperCraft World kit that should be right up your alley.

Right now, PaperCraft World is welcoming users to pick a project and get started at $10 off the regular price. They're offering a $25 voucher good for any of their 3D projects for only $15, a 40 percent savings.

Prices subject to change.