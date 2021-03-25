This $50 app helps digital artists create vivid 3D human figure models

The rules of drawing have got through a serious metamorphosis from the days before digital canvasses. Back in the day, it took a lot of consideration if you wanted to draw a human figure. You had to settle on the proportions of your figure, then start to bubble in the shape of various body segments.

If the head was too big or the arms were the wrong length, you might have to start over to make sure your figure didn't end up looking like a cartoon when you were finished. In fact, to do it all right, you probably had to start with one of those wooden human mannequin figures to use as a guide.

Now, digital artists have resources our pen-and-ink predecessors never dreamed of just a few decades ago. One such drawing aid is an app like the JustSketchMe Pose Reference Tool.

Rather than trying to eyeball everything yourself, JustSketchMe gives the digital artist a giant headstart. It's a maneuverable 3D modeling app that lets creative designers drop a fully posable human figure right into their work, which they can then start bringing to life.

Artists can pick the body type that works for their piece, whether it's a male or female, adult or child. Next, JustSketchMe lets users adjust the rotation of each figure at its various joints to create the natural pose they want for their character. They can even modify lighting, perspective, and add objects to get a figure into the exact position with the exact proportions they want.

JustSketchMe also comes with a pose library, which lets artists snap their 3D character into the exact pre-set pose, from standing or sitting to much more dynamic actions like running, jumping, or even punching a dastardly villain.

Whether you're drawing for advertising, a character for an anime or comic book, or just reproducing a lifelike human form, these JustSketchMe figures offer artists the angle, skeletal, and muscular base references that couple with your detailing to make the figure entirely your own.

A JustSketchMe subscription also works with all of your Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android devices. Regularly $540, you can pick up a lifetime subscription to the JustSketchMe Pose Reference Tool now at 90 percent off, just $49.99.

