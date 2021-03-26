Get an extra 50% off 13 professional graphic design training courses

A design eye can't really be taught. Either you've got a flair for what works and what doesn't visually, or you don't. However, the career paths where that innate sense of aesthetic can take a budding artist in 100 different directions.

If you've got that affinity for premium design, but you're not sure exactly how to channel those abilities, gaining experience in different disciplines and tools can't hurt. The collection of courses in The Ultimate Learn to Design Training Bundle is a great place to discover potential career paths.

The bundle brings together 13 courses with over 60 hours of in-depth training that leads an exploring artist into all kinds of exploration, covering different methods for creating digital art, character design work, steps for building top-notch web pages and online experiences, and more.

That exploration can begin with How To Find Your Art Style: A Hands-On Guide!, an artistic vision primer of sorts that includes a batch of exercises intended to help artists find their visual lane and embrace the palette and style that speaks to them.

If storytelling and character building is your chosen expression, Complete Character Design Course: Create Your Dream Character and Give Emotion To Your Characters: Drawing Expressions Step-By-Step offer guidance in how to take your framework of a character from a sketch to a fully realized character.

If your artistic mindset skews toward the more practical, you'll find courses that cover the basics in disciplines that can get you hired and working, like creating logo designs, using vector graphics, crafting web pages, and beyond.

While theory is relevant, it seldom progresses to something concrete with the tools to execute, which is why several courses also give users hands-on training in some the most popular digital art apps, particularly Adobe Creative Cloud heavyweights like Photoshop, Illustrator, and Adobe XD. Finally, the collection closes with three courses on using Affinity Designer, another powerful venue for all sorts of digital creative work.

