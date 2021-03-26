Listen to Moby's new version of "Porcelain" with Jim James (My Morning Jacket)

David Pescovitz

On May 28, Moby is releasing a new album, Reprise, featuring new versions of songs spanning his career, from the rave classic "Go" to "We Are All Made of Stars" to "The Lonely Night." His guests include the likes of Mindy Jones, Kris Kristofferson, and Mark Lanegan. Above is the reprise of "Porcelain" featuring Jim James of This Morning Jacket. I find it to be quite beautiful.