Racing game recreated in real life with following camera

Vladislav Chekunov's cleverly-made recreation of racer Need For Speed in real life is truly uncanny. Though reality still has an edge on high-end graphics cards when it comes to realism, the biggest tip off this isn't a video game from five years in the future is the fact that everyone takes care never to bump anything.

Shot on Sony A7 III. PLEASE NOTE: this is a FAN-MADE video made purely for fun. This is not a game and not a trailer. DRIVE SAFELY AND RESPONSIBLY

The "making of" video follows below. No drones required!